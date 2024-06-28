Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper

Taylor Swift earned praises from the iconic singer Cyndi Lauper.

In a recent interview with BBC's The One Show, Lauper shared her admiration for Taylor Swift.

"Look, I like her, I think she’s terrific. As an artist, she writes some wonderful songs," she said.

Lauper revealed that she became Swift's fan during pandemic, saying, "I first started listening during the pandemic, when she went and hibernated and did that wonderful folk record."

She praised the Lover hitmaker's album Folklore, describing it as "wonderful."

"It was wonderful, I’m proud of her," she said.

Swift and Lauper have crossed paths before at various awards shows and events, showing mutual respect for each other's work.

On the work front, currently, the Blank Space crooner is captivating audiences in Europe with her Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Lauper has announced her upcoming Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.