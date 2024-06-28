 
Geo News

Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper revealed when she became Taylor Swift's fan

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper
Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper

Taylor Swift earned praises from the iconic singer Cyndi Lauper.

In a recent interview with BBC's The One Show, Lauper shared her admiration for Taylor Swift.

"Look, I like her, I think she’s terrific. As an artist, she writes some wonderful songs," she said.

Lauper revealed that she became Swift's fan during pandemic, saying, "I first started listening during the pandemic, when she went and hibernated and did that wonderful folk record."

She praised the Lover hitmaker's album Folklore, describing it as "wonderful."

"It was wonderful, I’m proud of her," she said.

Swift and Lauper have crossed paths before at various awards shows and events, showing mutual respect for each other's work.

On the work front, currently, the Blank Space crooner is captivating audiences in Europe with her Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Lauper has announced her upcoming Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'
Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'
Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set
Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain video
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content