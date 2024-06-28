 
Prince William leaves Prince Harry heartbroken

Prince Harry has just found himself nursing a broken heart

June 28, 2024

Prince William has just left his younger brother to fend for himself with a broken heart.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier.

According to a report by OK magazine, he weighed in on things during one of his most candid interviews.

It featured a lengthy bit of insight into Prince Harry’s turmoil over being iced out in regards to Kate.

Reportedly, “There’s no way that The King or Prince William would share details of the cancer treatment with Harry.”

Mainly because “They simply don’t trust him and would fear that anything they told him about Charles or Catherine would end up in the public domain, either in the press or on a podcast or social media.”

Mr Dampier doubled down as well after a while and admitted, “We all know how bad relations have got in the last couple of years, and I’m afraid it’s going to take a very long time before there’s any chance of a reconciliation.”

“If Harry feels left out and sidelined, I’m afraid that’s his own fault.”

Because “Harry might be heartbroken not to hear from his family, but he only has himself to blame,” the expert admitted before signing off.

