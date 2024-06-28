Nicole Scherzinger 'can't wait' to start family with fiancé Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger expressed her desire to start a family with fiancé Thom Evans.

In an interview with The Times, Nicole shared her eagerness to embrace motherhood despite her demanding career.

She acknowledged that "time is against her," but remains optimistic about the future.

"Oh my gosh, I would love to [have a baby]. I've never shied away from that. I can't wait. It's like the clock is ticking," Nicole said.

Nicole added, "I want to have a baby but work calls. But I'm going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children."

During the interview, she was asked if her mother's pressuring her to have a baby.

"No, because my mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do," adding, "he is a faithful woman and she just knows, everything in God's timing."

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans met in 2019 on The X Factor: Celebrity and got engaged in 2023.