Khloe Kardashian chooses quality time with kids over social life

Khloe Kardashian defended her choice of staying at home and spending quality time with her kids.



On a recent episode of The Kardashian, the 40-year-old TV personality addressed the criticism for spending most of her time at home with her kids.

During her confessional, she explained that she feels fulfilled as a mom and prefers to be with her children rather than being social.

She said, "For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy.' Like you spend too much time with your kids, you never want to be social, you don't have any friends, but for me, I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids."

Khloe mentioned the importance of making the most of the time she has with her kids now, because, “There's gonna be a time that my kids are gonna want to choose their friends over me.”

“And right now, when I have the opportunity and the privilege of having dinner with my kids every night, I'm going to take advantage of that,” the mom of two continued.

For those unversed, the Good American co-founder shares two children, two-year-old son Tatum and six-year-old daughter True, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

