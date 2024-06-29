Usher advises son Naviyd on achieving 'greatness' in music

Usher shared his insightful advice with his 15-year-old son at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Celebration.



During his acceptance speech after receiving the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Voice of the Culture Award the 45-year-old singer took a moment to give his son a special shoutout, as per a report by People magazine.

Usher’s teenage son Naviyd Raymond, who wants to be a singer, was also present at the event.

The singer noted that he wants his son to be ready for greatness while not forgetting the "humble beginnings that we've had."

“When we play in an industry where many times genres that have fed many other genres... it's a backseat,” said Usher

He went on to say, “So, if anything, I'm encouraging him to understand that the entitlement of being able to start on that line, to start his journey is one that may potentially come with judgment because there's some comparison, but you know what?”

“I want you to be great, so I offer the best to you,” the rapper added.

Moreover, Usher said, “I went through hell to be able to make certain that you could have an incredible start.”

“I love you, son, and I just want you to be great. I want you to be like them. I want you to be like us,” the Love In This Club singer concluded.