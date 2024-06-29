Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie has heaped praises on her mother Sarah Ferguson for catching her scoliosis early.



Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared a throwback photo with Sarah with a heartfelt tribute, saying “My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old. I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar.”

The Princess went on saying, “She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I’d been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age.”

“I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars,” Eugenie continued.

She also shared a message of a mother to her and disclosed, “A mum recently emailed me and said; ‘if young girls could get tested before their growth spurt they could prevent such a big curving of the spine’ and I feel that this is really important to share with you all.”

