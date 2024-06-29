Emily Osment makes major revelation about 'Young Sheldon' spin off

Emily Osment is giving an idea to Young Sheldon fans of how the new spin-off will be starting off.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 32-year-old actress talked about Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, a drama which will follow the young couple played by Emily and Montana Jordan.

"I actually have not read anything yet but we're starting fairly soon and we're still in the process of pre-production. I assume it starts right where we left off, so there isn't too big of a gap for our viewers in terms of, like, story or missing us too much. We just picked right up where we were,” she spoke of the Young Sheldon sequel.

"Because of COVID I haven't done a live audience in a long time. And so now, you know, four years later, we're actually able to open it up so we can have a live audience, which is tremendous, and allows us to have people right there in front of us, so we get to, you know, react off of, which is always my favorite part. It feels like live theater and it's fun. Every Tuesday night it's like throwing a party,” Emily shared, recounting her Hannah Montana days.

Emily also shared that she’s curious to see Montana act in front of a live crowd, saying, "I'm very excited to see how he grabs onto that.”