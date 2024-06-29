Will Taylor Swift surprise fans at Glastonbury with The National?

Taylor Swift fans are eagerly anticipating a possible surprise appearance at this year's Glastonbury festival.

According to Mirror report, it is speculated that Swift may join indie rock band The National on stage during their headline slot on Sunday night at The Other Stage.

The rumours ignited after The National collaborated with the Blank Space singer on the track The Alcott from their album First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Swift, who was originally slated to headline Glastonbury in 2020 before the event's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently enjoying her successful Eras Tour.

Her recent performances in UK garnered significant attention, further fueling speculation about her possible cameo at Glastonbury.

However, according to insiders conflicting schedules pose a potential obstacle for the Lover hitmaker's appearance.

Swift is set to perform the last night of a three-night show at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, ending around 10:45 PM.

She has just a short 30-minute window to possibly helicopter to Glastonbury before The National finishes their set at 11:15 PM.