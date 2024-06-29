Photo: Emma Roberts thanks aunt Julia Roberts for mom-training

Emma Roberts seemingly looks up to her super star aunt Emma Roberts for mom inspiration.

As fans will be aware, Emma is the daughter of Julia’s brother Eric Roberts, and Emma talked about her aunt in a recent interview with Stellar Magazine.

Gushing over the Pretty Woman actress, who is also known as “America’s Sweetheart,” Kim Kardashian’s AHS co-star Emma said, “She's always put being a mum first and I really admire that about her, especially now that I'm a mum.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Julia is the mother to three kids with husband, Daniel Moder.

She went on to address, “I observed that about her from a young age, and [it] always stuck with me.”

Emma then weighed in on her 3-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund and claimed, "When we're together, we're a pretty normal family.”

Speaking highly of her aunt Julia again, Emma added, “If she's taught me anything, it's nothing to do with the business but more how to have a family unit and a normal life within this business,” after which she went on to discuss a new topic.