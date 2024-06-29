Nicole Scherzinger recalls 'profoundly overwhelming' time with Pussycat Dolls

Nicole Scherzinger just discussed what her life was like being a member of the Pussycat Dolls.

In her exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, the Where You Are crooner discussed her experience of being a part of the iconic girl group.

She served as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 till 2010 and reunited with them in 2020 when they were geared for a reunion before the pandemic. However, a troublesome lawsuit led them to cancelling the plans.

Even though, Scherzinger said that she is “really proud” to have been a part of the group and its success, she opened up about the "profoundly overwhelming" experience that came along with it.

"I'm really proud of the music that the Dolls made, and I'm very proud of the little mark that we made with our group," she told the outlet.

The 46-year-old artist continued, "But it was very difficult, because I was really learning about myself along the way."

Nicole Scherzinger was 25 years old when she joined her girl group members, Melody Thornton, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt to form the Pussycat Dolls.