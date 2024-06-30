Eddie Murphy reflects on SNL feud with David Spade: 'It was racist'

Eddie Murphy recently opened up about a longstanding feud with David Spade.

In an interview with The New York Times, Murphy described how a "cheap shot" directed at his career during a "Hollywood Minute" sketch on Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in 1995 affected him.

"Back in the old days, they used to be relentless on me, and a lot of it was racist stuff," he said, adding, "there was no Black Hollywood. There was no rappers, hip-hop. It was the ‘80s."

The joke, which referenced Murphy's film Vampire in Brooklyn and labeled him a "falling star," took him by surprise and hurt his feelings.

Murphy further added, "I’m the biggest thing that ever came off that show. The show would’ve been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show, and now you have somebody from the cast making a crack about my career?"

"It was like, ‘Yo, how could you do that?’ My career? Really? A joke about my career? So I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of racist, I thought — I felt it was racist," the actor stated.