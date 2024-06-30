‘Miss Universe' Olivia Culpo weds Christian McCaffrey in American ceremony 

 
Olivia Culpo is officially off the market!

The former Miss Universe and Christian McCaffrey have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in a Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

For her big day, Olivia dressed to the nines in a long-sleeve crepe crew neck ball gown and button-lined back, according to Vogue.

“I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me,” Culpo told the magazine.

Olivia further revealed: “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” she told Vogue of her bridal look.

"I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me," she continued. "There’s so much beauty and simplicity."

