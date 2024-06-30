Is Lady Gaga behind Diddy's downfall? Insider reveals

Lady Gaga was recently suspected of being responsible for Sean Diddy Combs’ latest blow.

According to Page Six, a prestigious law firm named Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks dropped the rapper around two months ago.

A spokesperson for the firm, which is famous for repping big wigs, said, “The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago as they felt it was the right thing to do.”

The outlet further reported that the firm dropped the rapper, who is facing multiple sex trafficking and rape lawsuits, because of the nature of the allegations.

However, the claim that Lady Gaga pressed for the firm to drop him is false.

“The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true,” the spokesperson clarified.

The clarification comes after NewsNation reported that the team dropped Combs due to pressure from the hitmaker.

The report cited an insider saying, “Lady Gaga said she was leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose.”

However, a source privy to Page Six dismissed the report saying, “That convo never happened.”