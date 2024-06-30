Diplo breaks silence on grave accusations by ex girlfriend

Diplo has finally spoken up on the grave allegations made by his alleged former girlfriend.

The anonymous plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit claiming that she was in a relationship with the DJ from 2016 to 2023, during which he filmed their intimate encounters without her consent.

Jane went on to claim that he then forwarded the explicit videos to third parties via text messages and Snapchat from 2018 and onwards.

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, addressed the allegations by taking to his Instagram account.

“Don’t believe what you read in the news,” he said on a carousel post which featured videos and photos of himself on vacation and during concerts.

“I don’t own a 100 million dollar mansion, I didn’t pay 450k euros ???? to rave in Ibiza and I didn’t send dirty snapchats in 2017. Let’s talk about how lucky I am to party with you guys and how good the raves are here in Europe .. (Athens Croatia Prague done .. París up next),” he penned further.