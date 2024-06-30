Firerose opens up about suffering 'systemic isolation' with Billy Ray Cyrus

Firerose just opened up about that rather toxic relationship she had with the country music star, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Even thought the couple believed they were destined to “have an epic love story beyond what anyone could imagine,” they ended up filing for divorce just after seven months of marriage.

Additionally, matters become harder to process as the two accused each other of mental and emotional abuse.

In exclusive conversation with Page Six, Firerose revealed how the Achy Breaky Heart crooner cut off his relationship with her the very day she was scheduled to receive a double mastectomy.

She teared up discussing how Billy Ray would yell at her and treated her as if she were a prisoner at their remote farm, situated just outside Nashville.

“Billy had very strict rules,” Firerose said of 62-year-old artist, adding, “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

She even revealed if she "had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”