Anoushey Ashraf ties the knot in intimate ceremony

Pakistani TV host Anoushey Ashraf seen signing the nikah papers on her big day. — Instagram/anousheyashraf

Pakistani TV host Anoushey Ashraf has the answer to the most-asked question that many people face at different points in their life.



The celebrity disclosed, she has tied the knot, to all those who had been asking about her marriage plans.

Ashraf got "nikahfied" in an intimate ceremony between close friends and family, the new bride announced in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Taking to the picture-and-video-sharing site, Ashraf posted a set of pictures from her big day with a smart caption.

"Beta aapne abhi tak shaadi kyun nahi ki? [Dear, why haven't you got married yet?]", “Lo, Karli [See, I just did it]”, she wrote the funny dialogue on the post.

Ashraf wore a white and gold chikankari dress and opted for natural make-up look according to the event.

— Screengrab/Instagram/anousheyashraf

The celebrity also shared a picture with her partner from another occasion that Ashraf's sister, Natasha Qizilbash had also posted.

Ashraf's post about the big announcement garnered more than 13 thousand likes and over a thousand comments, with various stars from the entertainment industry congratulating her.

Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan, sisters duo Aiman and Minal Khan, fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar and many others were among those who posted sweet wishes for the new bride.

The celebrity gained fame as one of the earliest VJs in the industry, who graced the screens in the early 2000s as the face of a private music channel.