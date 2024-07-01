Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet dispel split rumours with cozy date night

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet debunk breakup rumours with their recent appearance.

As per DailyMail report, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted on a romantic date on Friday.

The pair, last seen together at the Golden Globes in January, stepped out for a cozy movie night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Known for keeping their private life out of public, the couple opted for a casual look on their cozy night.

The beauty mogul donned white crop top with black baggy pants and flip-flops. Meanwhile, the Dune actor complemented her style in a sleek black hoodie, comfortable shorts, and a casual baseball cap.

The couple's movie-night date comes after their double date in New York City in May.

Chalamet, currently busy filming A Complete Unknown in NYC, has reportedly met Jenner's kids, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

"Timothée has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around," source stated.

The source added that Kardashian-Jenner clan is "all for this relationship and really hope it lasts."