Killer Mike gives powerful speech after winning 2024 BET trophy

Killer Mike added another feather to his cap as he won the ‘Album of the Year’ award at the 2024 BET Awards.

The American rapper, who took home the trophy for his album Michael, dedicated his win to 'black people' during his award-acceptance speech.

"Thank you for seeing me, Black people,” Killer expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his people. "Thank you for believing in me Black people.”

“Thank you for honoring me in this way," he added. "This win is absolutely ours."



Talking about getting arrested at the Grammys this year, the rapper said, “Technically, I was not supposed to be here. I was put in handcuffs, and I was marched out of this building. But I wanna tell you, look at God because I’m back, baby, I’m back.”

“I wanna tell Black people that it’s because of BET I’m back, not ’cause of no white person. … A Black man runs this business, a Black company puts this show on, and they got my Black ass back in here. Thank you,” explained Killer, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render.

