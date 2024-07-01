A look back at lifetime achievement award winner Usher's major controversy

Usher's fans were delighted after the singer was honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the 2024 BET Awards.



The R&B superstar received a star-studded tribute in celebration of his epic musical legacy.

However, the rapper's life is full of ups and downs which also includes controversies. So let’s have a look at a look at the 45-year-old rapper’s recent controversy which almost threw him under the bus.

Back in February 2024, Usher received backlash for holding Alicia Keys from the back during the 2024 Super Bowl performance.

It all started when Keys joined the R&B singer and pop artist as a special guest during his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and her voice cracked while singing her hit If I Ain't Got You — prompting criticism from some fans.

However, later the 45-year-old rapper explained his side after he received backlash, clarifying there was no ill intent behind it.

In a chat with The Breakfast Club, the Yeah singer shared that in no way, was anything that was done there that should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that.

"No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that I and Alicia made many years ago, and we celebrated it because of the legacy of it,” he said by adding, “No disrespect to anybody or anything like that."