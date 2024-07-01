'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga': Film's OTT release date unveiled

After a huge success on screens, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, is finally releasing on an OTT platform.

The film, which was released on May 24 2024, is set to stream on OTT this month on July, 4, 2024.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on a rental basis.

Set 15 to 20 years before the events of Fury Road, the film follows the titular character's life for over a decade, from her kidnapping by the forces of warlord Dementus to her ascension to the rank of Imperator.

Directed and produced by George Miller, the post-apocalyptic action film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, and Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack.

Apart from them, several Fury Road cast members return in supporting roles, including John Howard, Angus Sampson, and Nathan Jones, reprising their characters.

Overall, the movie received positive reviews from critics, but grossed $168.8 million worldwide against a budget of $168 million.