Putin close friend says, 'We don't need Kanye West in Russia'

Reports say Kanye West is in Russia to mark Yeezy head of design, Gosha Rubchinskiy's 40th birthday. However, before his arrival, one of the country's president Vladimir Putin's close backers has something not nice to say to him.



Ekaterina Mizulina, who heads Safe Internet League, an internet agency used to monitor the web in the country, said the doors should be closed on Ye and his wife Bianca Censori after the pair gained notoriety for their provocative styles in May, according to The Mirror.

"We don't need any Kanye West with his naked woman," the 39-year-old said, who was said to grow closer to the country's strongman. "We have enough of our own 'naked' parties."

Meanwhile, there were rumours about the Power hitmaker going to Russia for a concert.

Renowned producer Yana Rudkovskaya earlier claimed the Grammy winner would perform in Moscow in Autumn. "I am involved in this," she said.

However, multiple media reports dismiss this, and the Luzhniki stadium where he was reported to perform also denied the rumour.