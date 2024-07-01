 
Shakira concludes 'best' month with wishes of 'love and friendship'

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Shakira just revealed how she spent the month of June, also famous for being pride month.

As everyone steps into the month of July and pride month concludes the Hips Don’t Lie singer took to her official Instagram account to express her sentiments.

Dressed in a unique black and gold coded top, her collar and the border of its sleeves, had the colours of the rainbow on it, which is a depiction of the LGBTQ+ community and their rainbow flag.

“Hope everyone had the best pride month!” the Waka Waka hit-maker captioned her post.

She continued, “Forever supporting equality, freedom to love and friendship!”

Rocking her curly hair, she uploaded to selfies, the first one with a wide smile while the second one being a pose for a flying kiss towards her followers.

In the comments section, many were quick to comment their love and praises for the Colombian singer, as one fan wrote,” Shakira you will always be the favorite.”

A notable comment was from Donatella Versace, who commented, “You are an angel @shakira love you so much.”

