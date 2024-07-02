Milo Manheim believes Sabrina Carpenter 'deserves' her success

Sabrina Carpenter just received praise from Milo Manheim over her growing success in the music field.

As the actor spoke about his Zombies franchise with PEOPLE magazine, he expressed admiration for his fellow Disney alum and her tracks, Espresso as well as Please Please Please.

The two songs have been topping multiple music charts, with the recent milestone being, Espresso dethroning Please Please Please on the global Spotify charts.

“She's come so far,” Manheim said of the 25-year-old songstress, adding, “It's really cool to see her skyrocket. She’s so talented, so lovely. She deserves it.”



Recently, Carpenter’s fifth studio album Emails I Can’t Send received worldwide popularity with hit singles like Nonsense and Feather.

In the music video for Feather, Manheim starred in the project where Sabrina Carpenter portrayed the female lead, killing off boys who had wronged her.

The Prom Pact star recalled the whole experience being “really fun and easy.”



He continued, “I didn't even know what I was doing that day. I was just like, I trust Sabrina.”

As he revealed how he ended up completing the video, Manheim quipped, “I pulled up and we shot that and it was awesome.”