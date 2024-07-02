Meghan Thee Stallion gushes over her late mom as the 'Coldest Rapper Ever'

Meghan Thee Stallion revealed how her mother helped her shape her skills and career.



During the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the 29-year-old Grammy winner talked about her late mother, Holly Thomas while revealing she got her rap talents from her mother.

Meghan said of her mother who used to go by her musical moniker Holly-Wood, “Me and my mama used to be going back and forth.”

“She was really the one, and I just wanted to beat her, and I wanted to impress her and I thought she was just the coldest rapper ever,” she added.

Moreover, she called her mother her ‘best friend’ while recalling her closeness with her mother as her father passed away when she was only 15.

“It used to really just be me, her, and my dad before he passed,” Megan said, adding, “I ain't care about having a bunch of friends and stuff because — and I was a very friendly kid — but I was the only child. So I just loved being around my mom.”

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan’s mother, Holly passed died in March 2019, due to brain cancer.