Are Eddie Murphy and longtime fiancee Paige Butcher secretly married?

Eddie Murphy calls longtime fiancee Paige Butcher 'wife' twice at a show

Eddie Murphy has hinted at things between him and fiancee Paige Butcher going stronger than they seem.



Murphy, who proposed to Butcher in 2018, has openly called his fiancee his 'wife' not once but twice.

The Beverly Hills Cop star first slipped the word during The Interview podcast on Saturday where he was speaking about how he does not keep up to date with pop culture and fellow celebrities.

“I’m so out of touch. I used to be so hip. I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ She’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s so and so. They’re the biggest thing in the world.’ I don’t even know what’s going on,” he said while laughing.

Murphy, 63, reused the endearing term while talking about the TV shows he watches with Butcher, 44.

“I’m not ashamed to say it: Every night at 6 o’clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and ‘Family Feud.’ On Tuesdays, I watch ‘The Masked Singer.’ We do! My wife and I, we watch all of those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff. … Last year, I watched all of ‘The Golden Bachelor,'” he shared.

The couple, who also share daughter Izzy, 8, and son Max, 5, began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Big Momma’s House 2 six years earlier.

Murphy was previously married to Nicole Mitchell from 1993 to 2006, and they share five children together: Bria, 34, Myles, 31, Shayne, 29, Zola, 24, and Bella, 22.

Murphy also had one child each from previous relationships with Paulette McNeely, Tamara Hood, and Mel B.