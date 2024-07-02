Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck selling 'treasured possessions' amid divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are selling 'treasured possessions' amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the couple who have been the subject of divorce speculation for weeks, has reportedly been selling off their 'treasured' possessions.



The belongings are a part of the couple's $60 million Los Angeles home which Ben and Jennifer purchased last year. As per the Page Six, they are unloading some of their prized possessions, specifically pieces of art.

This comes amid a report that Ben has been moving his belongings out of the home as he continues to live in a Brentwood rental near his ex Jennifer Garner.

"He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids," the source added.

Back in May, it was reported that the couple was not planning to divorce, however, they have allegedly been having problems.

According to an insider that is privy to all this, Jennifer is reportedly very focused on work an both are on two completely different pages most of the time. Neither Ben nor Jennifer have addressed the rumours as of yet though.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022.