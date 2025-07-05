John Travolta's 'Face/Off' costar recalls his king like habits on set

John Travolta's 'Face/Off' costar gushes over his carefree eating habit

Margaret Cho is gushing over her Face/Off costar John Travolta’s king-like behavior.

Cho joined the PEOPLE in the ‘90s podcast and shared her old pal’s indulging habits.

She shared the they would eat “beef wellington and boysenberry pie” in Travolta’s trailer almost daily.

Travolta, who played FBI agent alongside Nicolas Cage in Face/Off, had a special love for boysenberry pies.

“One time, I saw John eat an entire boysenberry pie,” Cho recalled. “A whole pie, without slices. He just ate the pie with a fork.”

The actress added that the Grease star never bothered with cream or ice creams on top of the pie and ate it fresh baked.

“He’s like the closest thing to a king I’ve ever been around," she joked.

While Travolta seemingly had no care in the world about weight gain, Cho ended up needing an elastic panel in her costume, which was supposed to fit her throughout the year.

Cho shared that the costume designers weren’t happy with her weight gain.

“They were so mad at me,” Cho said.

Fans of Face/Off will be delighted to know that the film is now set to get a sequel.

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will direct the film as well as pen the script with the help of Simon Barrett.

Neil Moritz and David Permut are set to produce. While it’s not clear if John Travolta, Cho or Cage will reprise their roles, the Ghost Rider star did hint at it in 2022.

He told Comicbook, "There have been some phone calls with Neal [Moritz]."