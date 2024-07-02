King Charles making Prince William run out of any options

King Charles has just been called out for the way he’s changed things up for Prince William.

Everything has been commented on by royal biographer Christopher Anderson.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with OK magazine.

During that time he issued a grave warning to the King about the way he is working his remaining royals.

In the eyes of Mr Anderson, “The simple truth is that the royal family cannot be whittled down to a precious few without the risk of having it grind to a halt altogether.”

Because “For over 70 years, the Windsors had longevity on their side—almost to a ridiculous extent.”

“Queen Elizabeth lived to be 96, and her husband Prince Philip was 99, the longest-living royal male in history [when he died].”

“The Queen Mother was downing her favorite gin and Dubonnets right up until the end at the astounding age of 101.”

“There seemed to be no need for redundancy, with senior royals seeming practically immortal, and three generations of future monarchs waiting in the wings.”

But recent shifts have changed it all on its head, especially in the case of Kate Middleton because, “It’s hard to blame palace officials for not having a plan in place to cope with the simultaneous cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Princess Kate, much less the sidelining of such a valuable supporting player as the princess royal” given the past they worked with.

All in all, “The home team is running out of options,” he also chimed in to say.

Even royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam’s agreed with this notion and admitted that the plan King Charles had is now starting to keep incredibly “impractical” as “Princess Anne’s accident this week shows what can happen, quite unexpectedly.”

“It was she who quite recently said a slimmed-down monarchy was impractical. It depends on what is wanted of the royal family.”