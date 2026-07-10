Taylor Swift’s god mother bond with Blake Lively’s kids ‘fades naturally’

Taylor Swift's reported fallout with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may have reached beyond the adults involved.

According to Rob Shutter, the singer-songwriter's once-close bond with the couple's four children has also quietly changed following the end of her friendship with the Hollywood pair.

The pop superstar has long been known as the children's godmother and even immortalized James, Inez and Betty by weaving their names into songs on her Folklore album—a gesture fans saw as proof of their unusually close connection.

Now, sources claim that chapter has come to a natural close.

“When Taylor’s friendship with Blake and Ryan ended, her role as an active godmother naturally faded too,” an insider said. “There wasn’t a falling out with the children. She simply isn’t part of their everyday lives anymore.”

Fans also noticed one detail at Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded July 3 wedding that fueled the speculation: Blake, Ryan and their children were nowhere to be seen.

“That told the whole story,” another insider says. “Years ago they would have been front and center. Today, they’re no longer part of Taylor’s inner circle.”

Despite the reported distance, sources insist there's no resentment toward the children.

“Taylor still has love for those kids,” quoted the insider. “But relationships with children often depend on relationships with their parents. When the friendship ended, the connection naturally faded. It’s sad, but that’s the reality.”

While neither Swift nor Lively has publicly addressed the claims, the reported shift continues to spark conversation among fans who once viewed the families as inseparable.