Priyanka Chopra beams as she FaceTimes Nick Jonas from Wimbledon Royal Box

The outing comes after Bajirao Mastania actress joined husband Nick at the Dior Show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed the VIP treatment as she watched the Wimbledon semi-finals rom the prestigious Royal Box on Thursday.

The Quantico star, 43, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the match but couldn’t resist sharing the experience with her husband, Nick Jonas, 33.

She FacedTimed him as Coco Gauff took on Karolína Muchová in the semi-finals.

The Baywatch actress beamed with joy as she turned her phone’s camera around, showing Nick on FaceTime so he could soak up the temperature at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Priyanka was later seen chatting away to the Chains hitmaker, who was recently spotted with her and their daughter Malti, four, earlier this week.

For the occasion, Priyanka looked spectacular in an off-white floral shirt dress, clinched at the waist with a matching belt.

She styled her dark tresses beneath a coordinating off-white headscarf and accessorised with silver hoop earrings, a chic pair of sunglasses and elegant heels.

Elsewhere in the Royal Box, at Wimbledon, Hannah Waddingham and Lily James also turned heads in white as they watched the gripping semi-finals.

The outing comes after Bajirao Mastania actress joined husband Nick at the Dior Show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

Priyanka turned heads in a striking orange feathered ensemble as she and a dapper Nick posed together for photographs.