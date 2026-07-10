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Jesy Nelson keeps smiling as she heads to gym after daughter's health improvement

Jesy revealed in January her twins daughters Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1

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Web Desk
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Published July 10, 2026

Jesy has been campaigning for newborn testing to be rolled out across the NHS
Jesy has been campaigning for newborn testing to be rolled out across the NHS

Jesy Nelson took some time for her wellbeing as she headed to the gym with her friend in Brentwood, Essex, after celebrating a milestone for one of her twin daughters.

Earlier this week, the former Little Mix singer shared a snap of her daughter, who was diagnosed with SMA Type 1, sitting upright in her wheelchair.

For the unversed, Jesy revealed in January her now one-year-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition.

Due to the late diagnosis, the girls are unlikely to be able to walk and require specialist equipment to help them breathe at night, as well as feeding tubes.

After sharing the positive development in her daughter's health, Jesy was seen heading out with a friend while dressed in workout gear.

For the outing, mother of two donned a fitting top and cycling shorts. What caught attention were the spot stickers on her forehead, while her long highlighted locks were styled in plaits.

Jesy has been campaigning for newborn testing to be rolled out across the NHS.

Last month, Jesy revealed she'd been left 'heartbroken and outraged' as she vowed to 'keep on fighting' after attending parliament for the MPs' debate on SMA screening from birth.

Jesy travelled to Parliament for a debate on whether a newborn screening for the disease would be rolled out across the whole of England.

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