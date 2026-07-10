Katie Price reveals she lost baby after ex ‘kicked her in belly'

Sky docuseries Katie Price: Nothing To Hide officially premiered on July 8th

Katie Price has lifted the curtain on one of the abusive relationship she suffered when she was a teenager in her new Sky documentary.

In Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which streams on Sky and Now in the UK, she says her first boyfriend was 25 when she was 15.

Katie says the relationship turned physical and emotional. She also says she was just a child at the time.

“He was 25, I was 15, I was a kid really,” she says as she reflects on the abuse she says she endured. The documentary gives her space to describe that experience in her own words.

She continues: “I lost my virginity on my 16th birthday to him. He was on drugs, drank a lot, used to drink drive a lot, hit me… made me do things I didn’t want to do.“

“I was pregnant with him, kicked me in the belly, lost the baby.”

She adds: “Even talking about it now, as I’ve never really sat and spoke about it, it actually makes sense why I’ve gone for them kind of relationships, very, very, very unhealthy, because that’s what I’ve been used to from young, being abused by men and my first relationship was abusive.

“Subconsciously it has affected me, and I think from then, all relationships I’ve had with men have been wrong, it ends up being toxic, jealousy, unhealthy.”

Meanwhile, Sky docuseries Katie Price: Nothing To Hide officially premiered on July 8th.