Irish PM over the moon on 'Wednesday 2' shoot in his country

Season two of Wednesday will be the largest production ever in Ireland, and Ireland's prime minister, Taoiseach Simon Harris, was thankful the Netflix showmakers chose his country for the shooting.



Earlier, Romania was the location for season one, after which the show became one of the streamer's biggest hits.

The country's top official meanwhile visited the set and met the series' director, showrunners, and others working there.

"I'm delighted to see Ireland continues to be chosen as a location to film series and movies which supports our economy, creates jobs, showcases our creative talents and promotes our country on a global stage," he said.

Netflix's VP of Production EMEA, Anna Mallett, said, "Ireland has a thriving production sector, and Netflix has a keen interest in its long-term potential."

She continued, "In recent years we have invested substantially in productions made in Ireland such as 'The Siege of Jadotville,' 'The Wonder,' 'Bodkin,' and 'Vikings: Valhalla.' Netflix is planning to produce Marian Keyes' 'Grown Ups' and Lisa McGee's 'How to Get to Heaven' from Belfast series in Ireland too."

"We're so proud to now bring the cultural juggernaut that is Wednesday to Ireland, as the country's biggest production it will create jobs and add millions of Euros to the Irish economy."