Photo: Pink saddens fans with health update: 'I am so sorry'

Pink recently shared an update about her health amid Summer Carnival Tour.

For those unversed, earlier in the day the songstress’s team announced that “after a thorough medical examination the performance” scheduled on 3rd July 2024 at the Wankdorf Stadium Bern “has to be canceled for the artist's well-being.”

Later, Pink also took to her Instagram and apologized to her fans for not being able to perform later this week as per her doctor’s advice.

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday," the musician wrote.



She continued to address, "I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

"I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded; please visit @takk_ab_entertainment for more information," she concluded the note.