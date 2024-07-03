 
Kate Middleton under 'dark days' as Prince Harry shoulder goes missing

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's rift has been unearthed by a Royal expert

July 03, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s rift would not be resolved easily, it is revealed.

Royal author Emily Andrews touches upon the bridges Harry has burnt after speaking about Kate Middleton on public television and subsequently in his memoir

Writing in Closer, Andrews said: "What has kept her going are her family and friends rallying round. Though sadly, the same can't be said for her brother-in-law, who she was once close to. Now she's faced with her darkest days, where has Harry been?"

Andrews continued: "With his new life in the US, high-profile TV appearances and a scathing book to boot, it is unlikely that Harry's shoulder will be one Kate has sought to cry on. But, there lies the rub. Surely illness is one of the most powerful reasons to reunite and to put the past firmly in the history books? Instead, the wedge appears to be even larger, with no sign of a bridge to connect the pair."

