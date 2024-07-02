 
'Justice League Snyder Cut' theatre release on the cards?

Zack Snyder hints at a theatrical release of 'Justice League Snyder Cut'

July 02, 2024

After several campaigns, Synder Cut was released to HBO Max. Now it seems Zack Snyder wants to take this a step further by releasing his Justice League in the theatres.

On his Vero account, the noted filmmaker shared a screenshot teasing the superhero film's release in cinemas.

"Want to see ZSJL on the big screen... stay tuned for a date," he wrote in the picture that saw Ben Affleck's Batman in black-and-white background.

Justice League Snyder Cut theatre release on the cards?

Though, officially, there was no word of release, however, the post may hint at what is coming in the future.

In the meantime, the Justice League plot went through many rewrites, but one angle was added at Leonardo DiCaprio's insistence.

Zack previously told Happy Sad Confused, "I think he was the one that mentioned to me this idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point, and I was like, 'Oh, that's cool.'"

