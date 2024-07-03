 
Robert Pattinson claims he outshines Suki Waterhouse's past flames

Robert Pattinson is unfazed by Suki Waterhouse's exes, including Miles Kane and Bradley Cooper

July 03, 2024

Suki Waterhouse recently shared insights into her relationship with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

In an interview with British Vogue, Waterhouse opened up about Pattinson's nonchalant attitude towards her past relationships.

The actress said that Pattinson isn't fazed by her exes, quipping, "No one's better than me, so whatever."

"He couldn’t really give a s***," she added.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2023, recently celebrated the arrival of their first child, a daughter.

Reflecting on her romantic history, which includes high-profile figures like Miles Kane and Bradley Cooper, Waterhouse admitted to past struggles and growth.

She noted it took her a decade to find personal expansion amid public scrutiny, stating, "I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating."

"It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life," she added.

