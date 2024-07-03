'Top Chef' alum Justin Sutherland in legal trouble with girlfriend

Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland has been charged with alleged threats to shoot his girlfriend and strangling her neck.

Sutherland, 39, was arrested on Friday in St. Paul Minn. for pointing a gun at his girlfriend and hitting her in the chest with it, and allegedly shouting, “Don’t come back here or I am going to shoot you.”

While he allegedly strangled her, Sutherland said, “I could kill you," as per the legal documents obtained by Page Six.

The woman claimed that the celebrity chef strangled her neck for several seconds.

The man has been charged with one count of felony threats of violence — reckless disregard risk, as per the filings.

As per the complaint, Sutherland has denied making such threats.

Sutherland’s attorney, John Daly, has claimed the plaintiff's allegations are 'riddled with falsehoods.'

“Mr. Sutherland vehemently denies all the allegations in the complaint,” Daly told People in a statement. “He never threatened to shoot anyone. He did not physically assault his girlfriend. He looks forward to the truth coming out as the court process unfolds.”

Daly also claimed that the woman made the accusations upon realizing the “relationship was coming to an end.”