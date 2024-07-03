Millie Bobby Brown sparks rumors of another wedding ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown might finally be planning the alleged second wedding ceremony.

The Stranger Things star tied the knot with Jake Bon Jovi in a secret event in May, as per the groom’s legendary father Jon Bongiovi.

During his appearance on BBC's The One Show, he revealed that his son and Millie had their nuptials in a “small family wedding.”

"They're great, They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true,” he had said.

Now, according to Daily Mail, Millie was spotted trying on wedding gowns at an upscale bridal boutique Galia Lahav on Monday in New York City.

Moreover, the outlet reported that she looked “overcome with emotion” as she tried a strapless dress with a mermaid cut and a dramatic tulle train.

Millie also tried elbow-length gloves made out of the same material as the dress.

When the news of her wedding broke the Internet, a source had told The Sun, “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”