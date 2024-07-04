Meghan Markle dad Thomas challenges her to answer questions 'as kids grow old'

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is yearning for his beloved grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

Born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Californian Royal kids are being denied right to meet their grand father due to an ongoing rift between Meghan and her dad.

Speaking to New Zealand Woman's Weekly, he shared: "It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright.

"They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do.

“I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realise all the things they have missed out on."

This comes as Thomas likened himself to King Charles in the Mail: "Neither of us deserves the treatment we've received.



"Why have they treated not only me but the Royal Family and the King so badly?" he questioned as Archie and Lili stay away from His Majesty.

"Archie and Lilibet have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the King of England," he noted.