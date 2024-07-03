Eminem blasts all-time greatest rappers ranking in 'Tobey'

In Tobey, Eminem appears to grind his axe on Billboard, placing him at No.5 among the 50th greatest all-time best rappers.



Rapping in the track, he said,"But this, to me, is a mystery/ How rappers I've already ripped could be higher up on a list than me/ Yet I sit here on your list that went five, wished it was fine, but just know inside/ To me that **** hilarious."

However, the Grammy winner did not name names. But in the list, which was released last year, saw 2Pac, Nas, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z ahead of him.

Em similarly blasted Melle Mel's suggestion that he was in the top greatest because he is white.

"So when I get dissed though and by a pioneer/ Who was one of the reasons why I'm here/ They tell me I should just let that **** go and slide/'Melle Mel shouldn't get no reply, that man is a legend'/ B—h, so am I," Eminem spewed.

Tobey comes on the heels of his track single track Houdini, which was leading the Official Singles Chart.