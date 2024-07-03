 
Eminem blasts all-time greatest rappers ranking in 'Tobey'

Eminem responds to Billboard's list of best rappers ever after they ranked him at No.5

July 03, 2024

In Tobey, Eminem appears to grind his axe on Billboard, placing him at No.5 among the 50th greatest all-time best rappers.

Rapping in the track, he said,"But this, to me, is a mystery/ How rappers I've already ripped could be higher up on a list than me/ Yet I sit here on your list that went five, wished it was fine, but just know inside/ To me that **** hilarious."

However, the Grammy winner did not name names. But in the list, which was released last year, saw 2Pac, Nas, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z ahead of him.

Em similarly blasted Melle Mel's suggestion that he was in the top greatest because he is white.

"So when I get dissed though and by a pioneer/ Who was one of the reasons why I'm here/ They tell me I should just let that **** go and slide/'Melle Mel shouldn't get no reply, that man is a legend'/ B—h, so am I," Eminem spewed.

Tobey comes on the heels of his track single track Houdini, which was leading the Official Singles Chart.

