 
Geo News

Another celebrity becomes suspect in Matthew Perry drug supply case

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Another celebrity is reportedly being investigated in Matthew Perry’s death case after Brooke Mueller.

Mueller was recently revealed as the female celebrity pal of the late Friends actor who is being questioned in his death investigation. 

One insider said of Mueller and Perry’s friendship: "They met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship... Brooke had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other."

However, In Touch now claims there’s another celebrity in the mix. This celebrity and Perry were "walking pharmacies who engaged in late-night chats about their addictions, sobriety battles and personal lives."

It is said this celebrity and the Fools Rush In star could’ve “aided” each other in getting their hands on prescription drugs by referring each other to their respective doctors when their stocks finished.

"If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and ‘How can I get extra?’ Like, ‘Oh, come see my doctor if you need more.’ It will not look good for the celebrity,” the mole told the publication.

This investigation comes after Perry’s death in October last year due to "acute effects of ketamine.” Medical examiners reached the conclusion that the actor got the ketamine from somewhere other than the therapy he was receiving as the drug metabolizes quickly and wouldn’t have been in his bloodstream when he was found unconscious. 

