William 'Rusty', son of country musician Lee Golden, breathes his last at 65

William “Rusty” Golden, a country-gospel singer and songwriter, just passed away at the age of 65. His cause of death remains undisclosed.

He was the son of William Lee Golden, who is a son of Country Music Hall of Famer and the Oak Ridge Boys member.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE magazine, it was revealed the musician died on Monday, at his home in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Rusty’s father, William, issued a sentimental statement over the distressing news.

“This is the hardest thing ever for a father to have to face. I love my family more than anything,” he said.

William continued, “Rusty was a great musician, a talented songwriter, and a wonderful son. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the days ahead. I love you, son.”

Rusty has left behind surviving members of his family that include, William, brothers Craig Golden, Chris Golden and Solomon Golden, along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.

As of his last known endeavors, Rusty was honoured with the award of keyboard player of the year at the Josie Music Awards to recognize his musical talent and efforts as an individual.