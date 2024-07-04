Lana Del Rey, Quavo embrace country charm in 'Tough' music video

Lana Del Rey collaborate with rapper Quavo in 'Tough' seven years after The Weeknd

Lana Del Rey and Quavo come together for their latest collaborative song Tough.

The track, released on Wednesday alongside a country-themed music video, marks Del Rey's return to collaborating with a rapper since her 2017 album, Lust for Life.

The music video of Tough portrays Del Rey and Quavo as a picturesque couple immersed in rustic surroundings.

The visual aesthetics beautifully complement the track's lyrics, which celebrate resilience and enduring love.

Tough, produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, evoke a sense of nostalgia and strength, it's lyrics reflecting on life's hardships and the strength required to overcome them.

Del Rey sings passionately on the chorus, "Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in your grandpa's glass."

Tough also sets the stage for the Chemtrails Over the Country Club hitmaker upcoming country-themed album, Lasso, slated for release in September.

Watch Lana Del Rey and Quavo's 'Tough' music video:



