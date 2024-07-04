Tia Mowry gushes over twin Tamera as they near 46

Tia Mowry takes a moment to cherish her sister, Tamera as the twins turn 46 soon

Tia Mowry has just showered her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley with praise ahead of their birthdays.

Both of the actresses turn 46 on Saturday, July 6, and just days before their special day, Tia shared a few throwback photos of herself with Tamera on Instagram.

Her carousel post featured a few snapshots which ranged from red carpet photos to smiling selfies, ending with a video of her and Tamera walking hand in hand while taking a stroll.

She began at length by expressing love and excitement for the “Cancer season.” She added, “I want to take this moment to cherish my sister and wish an early happy birthday to Tamera.”

Tia continued by saying, "Having you by my side as we’ve grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing. Not everyone can say they’ve had someone with them through every major milestone in life."

Both the sisters are very excited for their birthday.



While reflecting on different phases of their life, they've struggled and navigated together, Tia continued in her post by saying, "From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood, I’m immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you."

She added an enthusiastic line, "Here’s to celebrating all the beautiful memories and milestones we’ve experienced and built together. We’re turning 46! How did we get here?"

It is pertinent to mention that over the years, Tia and Tamera have shared the screen for quite many projects, most notably Sister, Sister, where they both played onscreen siblings from 1994 to 1999. They also starred in 2000's Seventeen Again and the reality series Tia & Tamera on the Style Network from 2011 to 2013.