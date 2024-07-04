Eddie Murphy on his expectations with son's romance with Jasmin Lawrence

Eddie Murphy has proved he's a cool dad and will make an even cooler grandad with how he sees his eldest son Eric's relationship with Jasmin Lawrence.

The Beverly Hills Cop star had appeared on CBS Mornings on Tuesday when he shared his views on his and his former Boomerang costar Martin Lawrence's kids dating.

“They’re both beautiful,” Eddie said. “They look amazing together. And it’s funny [because] everybody [asks], ‘What is that baby going to be funny?’," Eddie told the host.

“Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby,” he continued. “If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny.”

Martin, 59, shared a similar sentiment about his possible grandchild in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in June 2022 as he joked about the couple conceiving a 'comedy super baby' at some point.

The father of ten also revealed that he and Eddie “stay out of their business… and respect their thing."

Eric and Jasmin first went Instagram official in June 2021, when he shared a selfie of the two and captioned it, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU.”

Jasmin revealed to InTouch Weekly that she first met Eric through her uncle and became good friends.

"It wasn't even [through] our dads,” Jasmin told the outlet in January 2022. She added that they grew closer over the time and their families have been supportive of their relationship.