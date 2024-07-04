BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook announce new TV stint

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are set to star in a new travel reality show titled Are You Sure?.



The new travel reality was filmed last year. The series follows Jimin and Jungkook as they traverse three scenic locations around the world: New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

The eight-part series will capture beautiful sceneries amid different seasons. The eight-part series will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jungkook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together.

The first-ever travel reality show for the duo is said to give a deeper look into Jimin and Jungkook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines.

The original series will be available for worldwide streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 8, 2024 with new episodes released every Thursday through September 19.