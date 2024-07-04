 
Geo News

BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook announce new TV stint

The BTS starrer show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in August 2024

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook announce new TV stint
BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook announce new TV stint

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are set to star in a new travel reality show titled Are You Sure?.

The new travel reality was filmed last year. The series follows Jimin and Jungkook as they traverse three scenic locations around the world: New York state, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

The eight-part series will capture beautiful sceneries amid different seasons. The eight-part series will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jungkook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together.

The first-ever travel reality show for the duo is said to give a deeper look into Jimin and Jungkook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines.

The original series will be available for worldwide streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 8, 2024 with new episodes released every Thursday through September 19.

Kelly Osbourne confesses early career regret: 'It was bad'
Kelly Osbourne confesses early career regret: 'It was bad'
Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2
Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2
David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism
David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism
Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family
Khloe Kardashian expresses how she feels 'attacked' with family
Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs
Taylor Swift rocking 'Eras Tour' becomes top destination for celebs
Travis, Jason Kelce taking professional hiatus amid Taylor Eras tour
Travis, Jason Kelce taking professional hiatus amid Taylor Eras tour
Jennifer Garner worried about Ben Affleck sobriety amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Garner worried about Ben Affleck sobriety amid divorce rumors
'Deadpool & Wolverine' makers receive upsetting news ahead of film release
'Deadpool & Wolverine' makers receive upsetting news ahead of film release