Kate Middleton's cut off communication with Prince Harry

Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Kate Middleton has reportedly managed to cut off any communication from Prince Harry, and the ‘bridge’ is not left, experts warn.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Emily Andrews.

According to a report by OK magazine, she weighed in on these things.

She began the chat by saying that Kate Middleton’s separation from Prince Harry is a done deal because there is “no sign of a bridge” left anymore.

While “What has kept her going are her family and friends rallying round,” the fact is that “sadly, the same can't be said for her brother-in-law, who she was once close to. Now she's faced with her darkest days, where has Harry been?”

The expert also slipped in a sly jibe at one point and added that Kate is keeping her circle small and “With [Prince Harry’s] new life in the U.S., high-profile TV appearances and a scathing book to boot, it is unlikely that Harry's shoulder will be one Kate has sought to cry on. But, there lies the rub.”

While she wonders, “Surely illness is one of the most powerful reasons to reunite and to put the past firmly in the history books? Instead, the wedge appears to be even larger, with no sign of a bridge to connect the pair.”

For those unversed, all of this has come shortly after Prince Harry began giving interviews regarding the inner workings o his family life. 

