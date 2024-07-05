Princess Charlotte stands in front as Kate Middleton undergoes chemotherapy

Kate Middleton’s only daughter, Princess Charlotte is seemingly taking charge as mum diagnosis cancer.

The young Wales is her mother’s support system as the future Queen undergoes chemotherapy.

Speaking about Princess Charlotte’s role in maintaining Kate’s morale, royal expert Ingrid Seward touched upon an incident from King Charles' birthday parade: "I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum. It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her and they kept chatting. Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too.”

She added: “Kate and Charlotte are great friends and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton.”

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.