Guns N' Roses Slash reveals what 'really drives' him 'to perform'

Slash, who is known for his impeccable guitar riffs, just revealed his driving force behind his live gigs

July 04, 2024

Slash, who is known as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, revealed how satisfying it is for him to perform live for his fans.

As his career spans for decades, Slash is happy over how he is still able to perform and live up to the expectations of his audience.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE at the Gibson Garage and revealed that "the biggest driver for me" is "to go out and perform."

"As much as I love to write and come up with new ideas and go into the studio and record something and the satisfaction of doing something that you're pleased with and all that, it's all been a means as an end," the Oh Well hit-maker said.

Slash continued, "I love playing. I love every aspect of what that's all about," adding, "the part that really drives me is that I love to be able to go out and play in front of an audience."

"And so that is what excites me, and it keeps me doing it," Slash concluded.

